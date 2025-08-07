Bajaj Electricals Q1 PAT tumbles 97% YoY

Bajaj Electricals reported a sharp 96.76% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.91 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 28.11 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 8.07% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,059.23 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 8.93 crore in Q1 FY26, down 76.67% from Rs 38.29 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also reported an exceptional loss of Rs 6.68 crore during the quarter.

Segment-wise, revenue from Consumer Products (CP) stood at Rs 807 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a de-growth of 10.84% from Rs 905.16 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from Lighting Solutions (LS) rose 3.13% to Rs 257.59 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 249.75 crore in Q1 FY25.