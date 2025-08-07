Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient Semiconductors enters into strategic channel partnership with GlobalFoundries

Cyient Semiconductors enters into strategic channel partnership with GlobalFoundries

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Cyient Semiconductors announced a strategic Channel Partner Agreement with GlobalFoundries (GF), one of the world's leading pure-play semiconductor foundries. Under the agreement, Cyient Semiconductors becomes an authorized reseller of GF's semiconductor manufacturing services and technologies.

This collaboration is a significant step toward expanding access to GF's advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and high-performance, energy-efficient process technologies. As a channel partner, Cyient Semiconductors will provide companies with fabrication access, technical consultation, design enablement, assembly, testing, and other value-added services to accelerate innovation and reduce time-to-market.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

