Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 27 August 2025

Thyrocare Technologies announced that as part of the ongoing leadership development across the group, the company has received an intimation dated 06 August 2025from API Holdings (API), the ultimate holding company of Thyrocare, stating that the Board of Directors of API has approved the appointment of Rahul Guha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Thyrocare, with the additional responsibility of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of API, with effect from 27 August 2025.

Prior to this, Guha was serving as President Operations at API and KMP, focusing on driving synergies across API and its group companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

SKF India slumps as Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 118 cr

Sensex, Nifty under pressure as Trump unleashes 50% tariffs on India

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; oil & gas shares tumble for 3rd day

PVR Inox gains as Q1 losses narrow

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story