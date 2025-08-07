Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To provide Indosat users in Indonesia from spam and scam communications

Tanla Platforms announced the deployment of its anti-spam and anti-scam solution built on its AI-native platform, Wisely.ai, in partnership with Indonesia's telecom provider, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH). This multi-year agreement will protect Indosat users in Indonesia from spam and scam communications.

Tanla has partner with Indosat to protect users from rising digital fraud threats, advancing its mission to empower Indonesia and make AI inclusive for all. The strategic partnership is a key milestone in Tanla's global expansion, extending its market-proven AI capabilities from India to Southeast Asia and is structured as a subscription based SaaS model that delivers measurable business outcomes.

Wisely.ai is a scalable AI-native platform built across three layers Data, Infrastructure and Network, Core AI Engines, and Applications layers. The Data, Infrastructure, and Network layer processes massive volumes of real-time Big Data on the critical path with millisecond latency, fully compliant with local data sovereignty and regulatory requirements. The Core AI Engines layer leverages both classic Machine Learning and Gen AI models, built on the latest Nvidia GPU infrastructure. The Applications layer builds on the foundation of the two layers to deliver various applications for Mobile users, Telcos, and Enterprises.

The anti-spam and anti-scam solution is one such application, that is deployed on Wisley.ai in a telco ecosystem, enabling real-time threat detection across SMS, Voice, and VoIP channels, for both A2P (Application-to-Person) and P2P (Person-to-Person) communications. It integrates deeply with SIM cards and all types of handsets across Android and iOS, enabling proactive detection and alerting of fraudulent activity at a network and app level through an SDK, enabling the widest coverage of telecom subscribers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

SKF India slumps as Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 118 cr

Sensex, Nifty under pressure as Trump unleashes 50% tariffs on India

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story