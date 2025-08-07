Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

To provide Indosat users in Indonesia from spam and scam communications

Tanla Platforms announced the deployment of its anti-spam and anti-scam solution built on its AI-native platform, Wisely.ai, in partnership with Indonesia's telecom provider, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH). This multi-year agreement will protect Indosat users in Indonesia from spam and scam communications.

Tanla has partner with Indosat to protect users from rising digital fraud threats, advancing its mission to empower Indonesia and make AI inclusive for all. The strategic partnership is a key milestone in Tanla's global expansion, extending its market-proven AI capabilities from India to Southeast Asia and is structured as a subscription based SaaS model that delivers measurable business outcomes.

Wisely.ai is a scalable AI-native platform built across three layers Data, Infrastructure and Network, Core AI Engines, and Applications layers. The Data, Infrastructure, and Network layer processes massive volumes of real-time Big Data on the critical path with millisecond latency, fully compliant with local data sovereignty and regulatory requirements. The Core AI Engines layer leverages both classic Machine Learning and Gen AI models, built on the latest Nvidia GPU infrastructure. The Applications layer builds on the foundation of the two layers to deliver various applications for Mobile users, Telcos, and Enterprises. The anti-spam and anti-scam solution is one such application, that is deployed on Wisley.ai in a telco ecosystem, enabling real-time threat detection across SMS, Voice, and VoIP channels, for both A2P (Application-to-Person) and P2P (Person-to-Person) communications. It integrates deeply with SIM cards and all types of handsets across Android and iOS, enabling proactive detection and alerting of fraudulent activity at a network and app level through an SDK, enabling the widest coverage of telecom subscribers.