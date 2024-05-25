Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 13.11% to Rs 133.90 crore

Net loss of Bajaj Healthcare reported to Rs 29.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.11% to Rs 133.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 83.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 43.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.69% to Rs 473.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 645.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales133.90154.11 -13 473.42645.80 -27 OPM %11.9814.29 -16.1117.24 - PBDT16.4816.77 -2 55.2795.39 -42 PBT9.1812.08 -24 27.6578.18 -65 NP-29.923.59 PL -83.7943.02 PL

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

