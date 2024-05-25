Sales decline 13.70% to Rs 1219.03 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers declined 67.92% to Rs 32.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.70% to Rs 1219.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1412.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.33% to Rs 208.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 4643.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5117.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News