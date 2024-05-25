Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 41.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 41.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 11.02% to Rs 359.64 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 41.95% to Rs 28.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 359.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 323.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.36% to Rs 100.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.63% to Rs 1373.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1351.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales359.64323.93 11 1373.551351.47 2 OPM %15.0615.68 -15.4315.73 - PBDT50.9440.32 26 182.58174.56 5 PBT38.6129.19 32 134.67133.55 1 NP28.7320.24 42 100.8797.59 3

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

