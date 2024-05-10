Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit declines 30.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit declines 30.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.94% to Rs 1870.27 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar declined 30.65% to Rs 90.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 1870.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2053.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 86.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 134.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 6104.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6338.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1870.272053.87 -9 6104.326338.03 -4 OPM %9.0810.95 -4.054.15 - PBDT137.67179.88 -23 127.4275.04 70 PBT82.46127.35 -35 -95.05-138.16 31 NP90.79130.91 -31 -86.41-134.73 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter

FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks edge lower

Bajaj Finserv gains as subsidiary Bajaj Allianz reports good numbers in Feb

Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 10.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 32.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Suraj consolidated net profit declines 52.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 9.27% in the March 2024 quarter

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 285.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story