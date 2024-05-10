Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit declines 30.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.94% to Rs 1870.27 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar declined 30.65% to Rs 90.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 1870.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2053.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 86.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 134.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 6104.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6338.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

