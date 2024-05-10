Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 32.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 32.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.06% to Rs 895.94 crore

Net profit of Venky's (India) rose 32.82% to Rs 33.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 895.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1042.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.19% to Rs 79.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 3738.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4233.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales895.941042.47 -14 3738.154233.69 -12 OPM %5.583.26 -3.302.64 - PBDT56.4443.07 31 144.42130.76 10 PBT47.4534.19 39 109.4295.30 15 NP33.5125.23 33 79.0770.48 12

First Published: May 10 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

