Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 32.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.06% to Rs 895.94 croreNet profit of Venky's (India) rose 32.82% to Rs 33.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 895.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1042.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.19% to Rs 79.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.70% to Rs 3738.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4233.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
