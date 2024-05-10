Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 9.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 9.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.77% to Rs 79.26 crore

Net profit of Hester Biosciences rose 9.27% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 79.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.06% to Rs 18.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 304.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales79.2667.30 18 304.55266.09 14 OPM %20.0917.34 -17.6219.02 - PBDT13.6113.79 -1 49.1360.85 -19 PBT9.878.42 17 31.9540.15 -20 NP4.954.53 9 18.8926.63 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 64.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare shares gain

Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Healthcare stocks slide

Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 54.35% in the December 2023 quarter

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 285.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Nettlinx consolidated net profit rises 3054.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 28.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story