Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 9.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hester Biosciences rose 9.27% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 79.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.06% to Rs 18.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 304.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

