Suraj consolidated net profit declines 52.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 76.17 crore

Net profit of Suraj declined 52.09% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 76.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.60% to Rs 21.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 330.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 366.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales76.1782.35 -8 330.67366.64 -10 OPM %14.7723.69 -11.949.54 - PBDT11.3220.12 -44 40.1236.55 10 PBT8.7418.01 -51 30.7328.62 7 NP6.0712.67 -52 21.8520.12 9

First Published: May 10 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

