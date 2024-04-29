Bajaj Holdings gains as Q4 PAT doubles to Rs 2,716 cr

Bajaj Holdings & Investment (BHIL) added 1% to Rs 8231.70 after its consolidated net profit soared 101% to Rs 2,716.17 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 1,352.75 crore in Q4 FY23.

Total incomed zoomed to Rs 1,211.61 crore in March 2024 quarter as against Rs 106.09 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) doubled on YoY basis to Rs 2,731.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bajaj Auto (consolidated) profit after tax climbed 18% to Rs 2,011 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 1,705 crore in Q4 FY23.

Bajaj Finserv's (consolidated) profit after tax increased by 20% to Rs 2,119 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to 1,769 crore in Q4 FY23, mainly aided by strong performance of Bajaj Finance.

Maharashtra Scooters profit after tax decreased 87.80% to Rs 0.10 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 0.82 crore in Q4 FY23.

As against a book value of Rs 1,692 per share, the NAV of the investments was at Rs 18,933 per share as on 31 March 2024.

Meanwhile, the board has declared a final dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders. The dividend will be paid on or before 29 July 2024 and the record date for the same has been fixed as 28 June 2024.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment (BHIL) is essentially a holding company and investment company focusing on earning income through dividends, interest and gains on investments held.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News