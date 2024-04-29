ICICI Bank hits life high as PAT climbs 17% YoY in Q4

ICICI Bank gained 2.45% to Rs 1,134.25 after its net profit increased 17.38% to Rs 10,707.53 crore on a 20.74% rise in total income to Rs 43,597.14 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 8.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 19,093 crore in during the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.40% in Q4 FY24 compared to 4.43% in Q4 FY23.

The bank's provisions (excluding provision for tax) declined 55.65% YoY to Rs 718 crore during the period under review.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 27,961.68 crore as on 31 March 2024 as against Rs 31,183.70 crore as on 31 March 2023.

The gross NPA ratio reduced to 2.16% as on 31 March 2024 as compared to 2.81% as on 31 March 2023. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.42% as on 31 March 2024 as against 0.48% as on 31 March 2023.

The provision coverage ratio on non-performing assets was 80.3% at 31 March 2024.

The net domestic advances grew by 16.8% YoY and total advances increased by 16.2% YoY to Rs 11,84,406 crore as at 31 March 2024.

The retail loan portfolio grew by 19.4% YoY, and comprised 54.9% of the total loan portfolio at 31 March 2024. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 46.8% of the total portfolio at 31 March 2024.

Total period-end deposits increased by 19.6% YoY to Rs 14,12,825 crore at 31 March 2024. Period-end term deposits jumped 27.7% YoY to Rs 8,16,953 crore at 31 March 2024.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio at 31 March 2024 was 16.33% an d CET-1 ratio was 15.60% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20%, respectively.

On consolidated basis, the bank's net profit increased 18.46% to Rs 11,671.52 crore on 24.59% rise in total income to Rs 67,181.70 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

For FY24, the private lenders standalone net profit climbed 28.19% to Rs 40,888.27 crore on 28.5% growth in total income to Rs 165,848.71 in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share, subject to requisite approvals.

Further, the banks board approved fund raising by way of issuances of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets upto an overall limit of Rs 25,000 crore by way of private placement and issuances of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets upto $1.50 billion for a period of one year, from the date of passing of resolution by the board.

The board of directors also authorised buyback of debt securities within the limits that it is authorised to approve under applicable law.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India. The bank had a network of 6,523 branches, 17,190 ATMs and cash recycling machines at 31 March 2024.

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 1,135.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News