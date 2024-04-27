Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 100.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Holdings &amp; Investment consolidated net profit rises 100.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 1297.90% to Rs 1211.84 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 100.79% to Rs 2716.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1352.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1297.90% to Rs 1211.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.82% to Rs 7267.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4850.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 255.25% to Rs 1648.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 464.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1211.8486.69 1298 1648.69464.09 255 OPM %97.1063.23 -91.4969.39 - PBDT2739.571376.14 99 7526.375045.37 49 PBT2731.091367.64 100 7492.515011.51 50 NP2716.121352.75 101 7267.214850.52 50

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

