Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 100.79% to Rs 2716.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1352.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1297.90% to Rs 1211.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.82% to Rs 7267.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4850.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 255.25% to Rs 1648.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 464.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

