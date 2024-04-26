State Bank of India selects HCLSoftware for its digital transformation program

HCLSoftware, the software business unit of HCLTechnologies, today announced that it has been selected by State Bank of India (SBI) for their MarTech solution as part of SBI's digital transformation program.

As part of the five-year agreement, HCLSoftware will deploy the HCL Unica platform to enable SBI to digitally transform its customer interaction framework and provide hyper-personalized communication across the bank's diverse digital marketing channels, while adhering to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) and other stringent security requirements.

HCL Unica, with its advanced Customer Data Platform, AI capabilities and comprehensive campaign management tools, would leverage real-time data to significantly improve SBI's ability to engage with its customers. It will help facilitate complex, multi-channel digital marketing campaigns, enhancing customer engagement precision and relevance.

