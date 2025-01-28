Bajaj Housing Finance PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 548 crore in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Housing Finance reported 25.41% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 548.02 crore on a 25.82% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,448.98 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Q3 FY24.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 806 crore, up 24.96% as against Rs 645 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in the December 2024 quarter stood at Rs 713.02 crore, up 24.68% from Rs 571.86 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The ratio of operating expenses to net total income for Q3 FY25 was 19.8%, reflecting an improvement from 23.2% in Q3 FY24.

Loan losses and provisions for Q3 FY25 amounted to Rs 35 crore, compared to Rs 1 crore in Q3 FY24.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 26% to Rs 1,08,314 crore as of 31 December 2024, compared to Rs 85,929 crore as of 31 December 2023.

As of 31 December 2024, the gross NPA and net NPA stood at 0.29% and 0.13%, respectively, compared to 0.25% and 0.10% as of 31 December 2023. The provisioning coverage ratio for stage 3 assets was at 55%.

The annualized return on average assets for Q3 FY25 was 2.4%, maintaining the same level as in Q3 FY24.

The annualized return on average equity for Q3 FY25 was 11.5%, compared to 15.0% in Q3 FY24, driven by primary capital infusion through the IPO of Rs 3,560 crore.

The capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of 31 December 2024 stood at 27.86%.

Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) is Indias largest non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) since 24 September 2015. The company is a part of the Bajaj Group, a diversified business group that has been in existence for a century. It has undertaken mortgage lending since FY2018 and is categorized as an Upper Layer NBFC (NBFC-UL) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since September 2022.

BHFL has emerged as the second largest HFC within seven years of commencing mortgage operations. The eighth largest NBFC-ULs by AUMs end March 2024 is the second most profit-making HFC in India, recording the second highest loan disbursement by HFCs in India in FY2024 and Q1 FY2025. It has the second highest AUM per branch and AUM per employee among large HFCs.

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance declined 1.98% to Rs 103.75 on the BSE.

