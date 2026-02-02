Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 PAT rallies 21% YoY to Rs 665 cr

Bajaj Housing Finance's standalone net profit jumped 21.32% to Rs 664.89 crore on a 16.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,697.30 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 963 crore, up 19% as against Rs 806 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in the December 2025 quarter stood at Rs 864.54 crore, up 21.25% from Rs 713.02 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company reported strong quarterly performance for Q3 FY26, with assets under management (AUM) rising 23% to Rs 1,33,412 crore as of 31 December 2025, up from Rs 1,08,314 crore a year ago.

Net interest income grew 19% to Rs 963 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 806 crore in Q3 FY25, while net total income surged 24% to Rs 1,153 crore from Rs 933 crore. Operating expenses to net total income improved to 19% from 19.8% in the year-ago period. Exceptional items of Rs 13.14 crore included a one-time impact from higher gratuity liability following changes in the New Labour Codes issued by the government in November 2025. Loan losses and provisions increased to Rs 56 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY25, including a Rs 10 crore management overlay release.

The asset quality remained healthy, with gross and net NPA at 0.27% and 0.11% as of 31 December 2025, versus 0.29% and 0.13% a year ago. The provisioning coverage ratio on stage-3 assets stood at 59%. The capital adequacy ratio, including Tier-II capital, was 23.15%. The company continues to enjoy the highest credit ratings of AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for short-term debt from CRISIL and India Ratings. Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) since 2015 and has been offering mortgage loans. Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance shed 0.06% to end at Rs 89.63 on the BSE.