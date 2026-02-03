Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

For Konkan Railway Corporation

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the successful completion of its BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept (PoC) conducted for Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) at Madgaon Railway Station, Goa.

The PoC, conducted on 1516 January 2026, demonstrated the effectiveness of BluHealth's AI-enabled preventive health screening platform in a live railway operational environment. Over the two-day period, the Blue Cloud team deployed its state-of-the-art screening and diagnostic solutions to evaluate staff and passenger health vitals using rapid, non-invasive, AI-augmented technology.

The Proof of Concept (PoC) for BluHealth's AI-enabled health screening platform was conducted at Madgaon KRCL Railway Station on 1516 January 2026, with active participation from both KRCL staff and the travelling public. During the two-day exercise, 30 KRCL staff members and 14 passengers were screened, totalling 44 participants, under the supervision of 5 to 7 KRCL officials and with the support of 2 BluHealth team members. The demonstration included hands-on sessions with the BluHealth Screener and BluHealth Scanner, live screening of vitals such as heart rate, blood pressure, SpO2, heart rate variability, stress index, and ECG, followed by AI-generated health interpretations. Further, clinical validation was performed through joint discussions with KRCL medical personnel, ensuring that the screening results were reviewed and endorsed by healthcare professionals present at the venue.

The Proof of Concept (PoC) for the BluHealth AI-powered health screening platform demonstrated several key strengths. Firstly, the technology showcased high accuracy and rapid screening of vital health parameters, allowing for quick and reliable health assessments. It also featured automated risk stratification, utilising clinical-grade indicators to categorise individuals based on their health risks efficiently. The operational feasibility was evident as the system functioned effectively in a busy railway station, indicating its suitability for deployment in high-traffic public environments. Furthermore, the platform adhered to stringent data privacy and anonymisation standards, ensuring participants' information remained confidential. Finally, seamless reporting workflows enabled swift generation of workforce health insights, supporting timely decision-making by health and railway authorities.