Bajaj Steel commences commercial production at new Nagpur-based plant

Bajaj Steel Industries said that it has successfully commenced commercial operation at its new plant at Nagpur for pre-engineered/pre-fabricated steel buildings (infrastructure division).

The plant has an annual installed capacity of about 25,000 million tonnes (MT).

Bajaj Steel manufactures cotton processing machinery, equipment and their spare parts, PEBs, electrical panels, fire-fighting equipment, steel doors and heavy engineering equipment. The company is one of the few players with operations across the entire ginning process value chain.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 2.47% to Rs 17.43 crore on a 0.64% decline in net sales to Rs 152.22 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.22% to currently trade at Rs 729 on the BSE.

