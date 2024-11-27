Fedbank Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ruby Mills Ltd, Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Rubfila International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 November 2024.

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd soared 14.39% to Rs 108.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36133 shares in the past one month.

Ruby Mills Ltd surged 14.35% to Rs 284.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2606 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd spiked 14.33% to Rs 377.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2339 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd jumped 13.46% to Rs 83.36. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 148.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rubfila International Ltd exploded 12.59% to Rs 85.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13679 shares in the past one month.

