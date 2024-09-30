Persistent strengthens its AI-driven services with acquisition of Pune-based Arrka

Persistent Systems announced the intent to acquire Arrka, a Pune-based company renowned for its decade-long data privacy expertise, its pioneering Data Privacy Management platform and growing expertise in AI governance. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Persistent's AI-led, platform-driven services and strengthens its ability to provide comprehensive offerings in digital governance, including data privacy, AI governance, and cybersecurity, among others. With Arrka's expertise, Persistent will help clients accelerate their transformation journeys while ensuring ethical, responsible, and compliant AI.

With the widespread adoption of AI, implementing and managing digital governance in general and data privacy and responsible AI are taking center stage for enterprises across industries. Persistent is addressing the opportunities in AI through strategic investments in innovative platforms like SASVA, an in-house cuttiedge platform using generative and deterministic AI, as well as through tuck-in acquisitions such as that of Starfish Associates, to strengthen its position in AI-powered Contact Center and Unified Communications. The integration of Arrka is a critical component in scaling Persistent's AI practice and addressing the rising demand for digital governance. It is a key to the Company's strategy to deliver responsible, ethical, and comprehensive platform-driven digital solutions.

