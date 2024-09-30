Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 195.37 points or 0.57% at 34441.35 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 3.49%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.51%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.42%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.35%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.93%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.58%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.5%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.29%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 2.53%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.02%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 362.16 or 0.63% at 56729.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 122.51 points or 0.72% at 16982.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 157.25 points or 0.6% at 26021.7.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 571.03 points or 0.67% at 85000.82.

On BSE,1255 shares were trading in green, 2037 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News