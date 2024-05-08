Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 43.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 43.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 12.19% to Rs 413.94 crore

Net profit of Balaji Amines rose 43.49% to Rs 68.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 413.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 471.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.07% to Rs 204.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 325.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.31% to Rs 1641.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2355.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales413.94471.39 -12 1641.512355.40 -30 OPM %23.6019.75 -19.7225.86 - PBDT105.1696.11 9 346.93612.39 -43 PBT92.9184.96 9 301.56566.82 -47 NP68.0347.41 43 204.85325.52 -37

First Published: May 08 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

