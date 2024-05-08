Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 145.63 points or 0.28% at 52203.4 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 5.52%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 2.19%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.56%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.54%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.53%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.22%), were the top losers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 4.91%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.39%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.37%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.6 or 0.02% at 73524.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.25 points or 0.05% at 22313.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 327.84 points or 0.71% at 46248.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 108.84 points or 0.78% at 14038.35.

On BSE,2218 shares were trading in green, 1487 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks slide

BSE SME Sai Swami Metals forges red-hot debut

BSE SME Amkay Products makes a strong debut

Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 82.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story