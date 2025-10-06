Balaji Telefilms partners with Eloelo Group's Story TV

Balaji Telefilms and Eloelo Group's Story TV, the pioneering micro drama platform with over 1 crore users has joined hands to revolutionize short-form storytelling. This strategic partnership will bring original, mobile-first micro dramas rooted in rich Indian narratives. The partnership will roll out a slate of new titles across genres, languages, and themes, featuring leading talent and innovative concepts never seen in the micro drama format.

Our alliance with Story TV is a game-changer, setting the stage for powerful, fresh storytelling that's fearless and fast-paced says Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms.