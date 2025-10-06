Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaji Telefilms partners with Eloelo Group's Story TV

Balaji Telefilms partners with Eloelo Group's Story TV

Oct 06 2025
Balaji Telefilms and Eloelo Group's Story TV, the pioneering micro drama platform with over 1 crore users has joined hands to revolutionize short-form storytelling. This strategic partnership will bring original, mobile-first micro dramas rooted in rich Indian narratives. The partnership will roll out a slate of new titles across genres, languages, and themes, featuring leading talent and innovative concepts never seen in the micro drama format.

Our alliance with Story TV is a game-changer, setting the stage for powerful, fresh storytelling that's fearless and fast-paced says Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms.

First Published: Oct 06 2025

