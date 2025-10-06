Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWFIS launches new 50000 sq ft. centre in Powai, Mumbai

AWFIS launches new 50000 sq ft. centre in Powai, Mumbai

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Awfis Space Solutions announced the launch of its new centre spanning ~50000 sq ft. chargeable area in Supreme Business Park, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. The location offers strong connectivity through multiple transport modes, including upcoming metro lines, key arterial roads, and proximity to the airport and railway stations, making it one of Mumbai's most accessible and upscale areas.

With this expansion, Awfis now operates 35 centres in Mumbai, offering ~1.04 million. sq. ft. serving a diverse clientele across sectors and demographics. The centre is already occupied by Howden Insurance Brokers India Pvt. Ltd., a leading independent insurance and reinsurance intermediary. Howden has taken ~ 36,000 sq. ft. with a 60-month lease agreementreflecting Howden's long-term commitment to Awfis. Large enterprises account for 59% of Awfis' client base, complemented by a healthy mix of mid- and small-sized occupiers, ensuring a well-balanced demand portfolio.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

