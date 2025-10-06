AGI Infra launches group housing project in Jalandhar

AGI Infra announced the launch of a new group housing residential project named "Prestige by AGI", which is situated at Village Pholriwal, Jalandhar, Punjab.

The project will feature six residential towers, each comprising 29 floors, for a total of 713 units with all modern amenities. The units are primarily 3 BHK flats (701 units), along with 12, 2 BHK flats. Bookings for the project have commenced today, 06 October 2025.

AGI Infra is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial real estate projects in the state of Punjab. The company has delivered around 87.34 lakh square feet (lsf) of residential and commercial real estate space over the last two decades.