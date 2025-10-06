Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare allots 9.77 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Shilpa Medicare allots 9.77 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Shilpa Medicare has at its meeting held today 06 October 2025, accorded approval for the allotment of 9,77,90,908 equity shares of Re 1 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e., one new bonus equity share of Re 1 each for every one existing equity share of Re 1 each) to the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, i.e., 03 October 2025.

Consequent to the said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased to 19,55,81,816 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

