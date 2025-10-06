Shilpa Medicare allots 9.77 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Shilpa Medicare has at its meeting held today 06 October 2025, accorded approval for the allotment of 9,77,90,908 equity shares of Re 1 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e., one new bonus equity share of Re 1 each for every one existing equity share of Re 1 each) to the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, i.e., 03 October 2025.

Consequent to the said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased to 19,55,81,816 equity shares of Re 1 each.

