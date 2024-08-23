Balasore Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 222.90 crore

Net profit of Balasore Alloys reported to Rs 18.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 222.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 401.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.222.90401.1811.551.7725.742.0525.74-3.5918.57-3.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp