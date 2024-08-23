Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.43%

Nifty Realty index ended down 2.43% at 1018.1 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd shed 5.04%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 3.85% and Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 3.43%. The Nifty Realty index is up 89.00% over last one year compared to the 28.04% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.29% and Nifty Auto index added 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.05% to close at 24823.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.04% to close at 81086.21 today.

