Quality Synthetic Industries standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 8.55 croreNet profit of Quality Synthetic Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 8.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.559.19 -7 OPM %0.582.18 -PBDT0.050.20 -75 PBT0.050.20 -75 NP0.050.15 -67
