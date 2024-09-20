Balkrishna Inds commissions advanced carbon material manufacturing facility

Balkrishna Industries said that it has completed the capex for 30,000 MTPA of high value of advanced carbon material and commissioned the plant.

In February 2021, the board of the company had approved a proposal to to enhance the installed capacity of carbon from achievable capacity 115,000 MTPA to 200,000 MTPA.

The proposal also involved setting up 30,000 MTPA capacity of high value of advanced carbon material and an additional power plant capacity of 20 MW.

The estimated capex cost of the project was Rs 650 crore.

The project was undertaken taking into consideration the overall demand / supply outlook as well as internal demand of carbon black.