Shalby gains on receiving license for Bone Bank from Govt of Gujarat

Shalby rallied 3.08% to Rs 282.55 after the company announced that it has received a license to operate a Bone Bank at Krishna Shalby Hospital.The said license was granted under Transplantation of Human Organ Act from the State Authorization Committee, Medical Education & Research, Government of Gujarat effective from 19 September 2024.
This development marks a major clinical milestone for the Shalby Group as this facility can support surgeons across the country by offering wider range of surgical procedures, including complex reconstructive, orthopaedic and dental surgeries.
Surgeons can have immediate access to necessary Bone Allografts in various forms like bone pieces, chips and powder, improving the efficiency of surgical planning and reducing delays caused by the need to source grafts. Dentalsurgeons will also be benefited with the use of bone powder, which has shown excellent recovery and results in dental implant procedures.
The patients will have immense benefits like immediate availability of grafts, reduction in length of hospital stay and overall cost of surgeries. This facilities is ready with required quality standards for supply among clinical fraternity across the country, stated in exchange filing.
Shalby is the largest chain of multi-specialty hospitals in Western and Central India. It operates under three main verticals, namely, hospital business, Shalby Orthopedics Centre of Excellence (SOCE) franchise and implant business.
Shalby's consolidated net profit declined 20.29% to Rs 16.60 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 20.82 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 18.43% YoY to Rs 278.89 crore in Q1 FY25.
