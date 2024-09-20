Shalby gains on receiving license for Bone Bank from Govt of Gujarat

Shalby rallied 3.08% to Rs 282.55 after the company announced that it has received a license to operate a Bone Bank at Krishna Shalby Hospital.

The said license was granted under Transplantation of Human Organ Act from the State Authorization Committee, Medical Education & Research, Government of Gujarat effective from 19 September 2024.

This development marks a major clinical milestone for the Shalby Group as this facility can support surgeons across the country by offering wider range of surgical procedures, including complex reconstructive, orthopaedic and dental surgeries.

Surgeons can have immediate access to necessary Bone Allografts in various forms like bone pieces, chips and powder, improving the efficiency of surgical planning and reducing delays caused by the need to source grafts. Dentalsurgeons will also be benefited with the use of bone powder, which has shown excellent recovery and results in dental implant procedures.