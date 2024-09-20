Volumes jump at Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd counter

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 9.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 57.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16338 shares Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd saw volume of 9.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 57.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16338 shares. The stock dropped 0.93% to Rs.995.40. Volumes stood at 17284 shares in the last session.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd notched up volume of 11.55 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 20.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57536 shares. The stock rose 0.98% to Rs.1,017.20. Volumes stood at 49509 shares in the last session.

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18223 shares. The stock gained 5.77% to Rs.749.75. Volumes stood at 49137 shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd saw volume of 12.07 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.01% to Rs.538.85. Volumes stood at 4.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd recorded volume of 34295 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7417 shares. The stock gained 8.07% to Rs.374.80. Volumes stood at 1380 shares in the last session.

