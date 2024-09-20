Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex spurts 542 pts; Nifty Bank hits record high; metal shares shine

Sensex spurts 542 pts; Nifty Bank hits record high; metal shares shine

Image
Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity benchmarks extended gains in morning trade. The Nifty marched above the 25,550 mark. Metal shares advanced after the declining in previous three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 542.76 points or 0.66% to 83,733.43. The Nifty 50 index added 167.90 points or 0.66% to 25,586.60.

The Sensex clocked an all-time high of 83,805.26 in morning trade. Further, the Nifty Bank hit a life high of 53,434.25 in intraday today.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.64%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,233 shares rose and 1,341 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 1.56% to 9,395.30. The index fell 0.69% in past three consecutive trading sessions.

More From This Section

Abbott India joins hand with Takeda Pharma to launch Vonoprazan tablets in India

Board of Rhetan TMT decides to explore opportunities for strategic acquisitions

Board of Rhetan TMT approves 2 MW solar power project for captive consumption

NTPC board OKs investment of Rs 20,922 cr in two projects

Basic materials stocks rise

JSW Steel (up 3.23%), NMDC (up 1.63%), Tata Steel (up 1.61%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.59%) and Hindustan Zinc (up 1.33%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.21%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.02%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.96%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.85%) and Jindal Stainless (up 0.84%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IIFL Finance surged 9.76% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restrictions imposed on the gold loan business of the company.

Power Grid Corporation of India added 1.16% after the company said that it has declared a successful bidder for establishing an inter-state transmission system the Khavda project in Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex hits fresh high at 83,800, Nifty test 25,600; Metal, Realty surge

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: India restricted at 376, Hasan takes fifer

US elections: Harris joins Oprah in emotional virtual campaign event

Voters split on whether Harris or Trump would do better on economy: Poll

Before pager blasts, Israel told US about 'Lebanon operation': Top updates

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story