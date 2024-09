Ashok Leyland has received credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under:

Long term bank facilities (Rs 300 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable (upgraded)

Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs3,700 crore) - CARE AA+; Stable/ CARE A1+ (long term rating upgraded, short term rating reaffirmed)

Short term bank facilities (Rs 300 crore) - CARE A1+ (assigned)

Commercial paper (Rs 2,000 crore) - CARE A1+ (reaffirmed)

Non convertible debentures (Rs 200 crore) - CARE AA+; Stable (upgraded)

