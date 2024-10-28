Balkrishna Inds gains as Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 350 cr; declares dividend of Rs 4/- share

Balkrishna Inds advanced 1.42% to Rs 2,944.70 after the company reported 4.24% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 349.60 core on 9.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,436.19 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 465.32 crore in second quarter of FY25, up 4.84% from Rs 465.32 crore reccorded in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA grew 12.96% YoY to Rs 619 crore during the September 2024 quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 25.1% in Q2 FY25 as against 24.4% in same quarter previous fiscal.

During Q1 FY25, total expenses increased 9.1% YoY to Rs 2,060.87 crore. Finance costs stood at 40.35 crore (up 76.35% YoY), cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1,129.31 crore (up 5.46% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 118.57 crore (up 6.39% YoY) during the period under review.

The overall sales volume stood at 73,298 MT in Q2 of FY25, up 4% during the period under review.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit marginally declined to Rs 346.94 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 347.44 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations gained 7.39% to Rs 2,419.74 crore in the September quarter as compared with Rs 5,571.57 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The company has informed about total achievable capacity of approximately 360,000 mt p.a. mould manufacturing capex completed.

Meanwhile, the board has declared first interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the said dividend will be 2 November 2024. The payment of the dividend shall be credited within 30 days from record date.

Balkrishna Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) in the specialist segments such as agricultural, industrial & construction, earthmovers & port, mining, forestry, lawn & garden and all terrain vehicles (ATV).

