Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spicejet launches New Flights for winter schedule

Spicejet launches New Flights for winter schedule

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Expands Domestic and International connectivity

Spicejet has launched 32 new flights for the winter schedule beginning 27 October 2024. With 30 of these flights operating in the domestic sector and two connecting Delhi to Phuket with daily non‐stop service, SpiceJet aims to enhance connectivity and provide travellers with more options.

The winter schedule will feature exciting new routes, including four new flights from Mumbai to Patna, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Goa. The airline will connect Patna to Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Bengaluru; Chennai to Port Blair and Pune; Delhi to Phuket, Amritsar, Gorakhpur and Kolkata to Port Blair.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US election 2024: Which celebs are endorsing Trump & who's backing Harris?

Indians lose over Rs 120 cr in digital arrest frauds; PM Modi cautions risk

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 800 pts higher at 80,200; Nifty at 24,400; Financials, auto climb

Waaree Energies shares post stellar debut: List at 70% premium to IPO Price

Shriram Finance rallies 7% on strong Q2 results; approves 1:5 stock split

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story