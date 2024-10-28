Titagarh Rail gains as Q2 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Titagarh Rail Systems (TSRL) added 1.04% to Rs 1,157.55 after its standalone net profit jumped 20.07% to Rs 85.12 crore in Q2 FY25 as against to Rs 70.89 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased by 12.98% to Rs 1,056.95 crore in the second quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 935.45 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 115.01 crore, up by 21.21% from Rs 94.88 crore in same quarter last year.

During the quarter, EBITDA was at Rs 129.41 crore, up 12.45% YoY. EBITDA margin came in at 12.45% in Q2 FY25 as against 12.30% posted in Q2 FY24.

On segmental front, revenue from freight rail system was at 1,000.03 crore (up 24.86% YoY) while passenger rail system stood at Rs 56.92 crore (down 57.70% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis the companys standalone net profit increased to Rs 156.43 crore in H1 FY25 as against Rs 138.46 crore posted in H1 FY24. The companys revenue from operation jumped 6.16% YoY to Rs 1,960 crore in H1 FY25.

Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) is the largest private sector manufacturer of wagons and an established player in passenger coaches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News