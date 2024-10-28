Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes spurt at Balkrishna Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 October 2024.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd registered volume of 54402 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 27.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2010 shares. The stock rose 1.97% to Rs.2,960.80. Volumes stood at 1779 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10548 shares. The stock lost 6.71% to Rs.4,071.65. Volumes stood at 14915 shares in the last session.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd notched up volume of 7.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78752 shares. The stock rose 1.65% to Rs.302.55. Volumes stood at 4.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd recorded volume of 44265 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5794 shares. The stock gained 0.21% to Rs.4,299.95. Volumes stood at 6400 shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 23498 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3128 shares. The stock dropped 1.42% to Rs.1,909.80. Volumes stood at 4469 shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

