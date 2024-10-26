Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.39% to Rs 2419.74 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 0.14% to Rs 346.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 347.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 2419.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2253.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2419.742253.1923.9623.64629.08615.95462.64455.52346.94347.44

