Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 65.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.58% to Rs 200.60 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes declined 65.40% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.58% to Rs 200.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 249.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.200.60249.459.039.6715.3824.756.2917.514.4712.92

