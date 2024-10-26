Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 28.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.49% to Rs 33.36 crore

Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 28.89% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.3627.465.886.481.391.130.860.610.580.45

