Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 28.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Net profit of Jumbo Bag rose 28.89% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.3627.46 21 OPM %5.886.48 -PBDT1.391.13 23 PBT0.860.61 41 NP0.580.45 29

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

