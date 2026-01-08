Balkrishna Industries Ltd Slips 0.81%

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added 2.54% over last one month compared to 4.06% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.13% rise in the SENSEX

Balkrishna Industries Ltd fell 0.81% today to trade at Rs 2382.95. The BSE Auto index is down 0.32% to quote at 63447.64. The index is up 4.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd decreased 0.62% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 0.62% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 20.24 % over last one year compared to the 8.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added 2.54% over last one month compared to 4.06% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4249 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2915.75 on 01 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2157.2 on 07 Apr 2025.