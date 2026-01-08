Embassy Developments Ltd Spikes 4.7%

Embassy Developments Ltd has lost 2.04% over last one month compared to 4.73% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.13% rise in the SENSEX

Embassy Developments Ltd rose 4.7% today to trade at Rs 68.8. The BSE Realty index is up 0.13% to quote at 7075.76. The index is up 4.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anant Raj Ltd increased 0.26% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 0.21% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 11.86 % over last one year compared to the 8.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Embassy Developments Ltd has lost 2.04% over last one month compared to 4.73% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 163.7 on 21 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 55.8 on 05 Jan 2026.