Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 3.16%, gains for fifth straight session

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd soars 3.16%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2076.85, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.73% in last one year as compared to a 28.65% jump in NIFTY and a 74.79% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2076.85, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 22673.2. The Sensex is at 74782.79, up 0.72%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 9.63% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21600.9, up 2.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2076.35, up 2.96% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 74.73% in last one year as compared to a 28.65% jump in NIFTY and a 74.79% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Auto shares gain

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto shares gain

Auto stocks rise

NSE SME Yash Optics &amp; Lens zooms on listing

Nykaa gains on expecting revenue growth in high twenties in Q4

India's auto retails up 3.14% on year in March 2024

Sensex, Nifty at new peak; consumer durables rises for 11th day

Pound Speculators Increase Net Long Position

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story