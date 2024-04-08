Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 3.04%, up for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 3.04%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.1, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.6% in last one year as compared to a 28.67% gain in NIFTY and a 19.12% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.1, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 22676. The Sensex is at 74771.35, up 0.7%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 3.23% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48493.05, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 568.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 422.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 83.55, up 3.15% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 53.6% in last one year as compared to a 28.67% gain in NIFTY and a 19.12% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Banking shares gain

Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Canara Bank up for third consecutive session

IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd soars 3.16%, gains for fifth straight session

NSE SME Yash Optics &amp; Lens zooms on listing

Nykaa gains on expecting revenue growth in high twenties in Q4

India's auto retails up 3.14% on year in March 2024

Sensex, Nifty at new peak; consumer durables rises for 11th day

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story