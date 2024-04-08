Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1569.3, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.76% in last one year as compared to a 28.67% jump in NIFTY and a 19.12% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1569.3, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 22676. The Sensex is at 74771.35, up 0.7%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 1.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48493.05, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.9 lakh shares in last one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 46.76% in last one year as compared to a 28.67% jump in NIFTY and a 19.12% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

