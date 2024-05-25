Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 576.69 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 65.40% to Rs 73.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 576.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 608.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.20% to Rs 261.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 2339.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2321.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News