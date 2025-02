From CRISIL

Balrampur Chini Mills announced that CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed the Long-Term rating as Commercial Paper rating as Crisil Al+. Further, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) of Rs. 140 crore has been fully redeemed by the Company, therefore, Crisil Ratings has withdrawn the Crisil AA+/Stable rating assigned to it earlier. .

